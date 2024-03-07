Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $151.54 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Steem has a total market cap of $151.54 million and $23.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,326,513 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

