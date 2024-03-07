State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 327.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $36,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $71.84 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

