SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 160,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 98,596 shares.The stock last traded at $46.28 and had previously closed at $46.77.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,260,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,681,000 after buying an additional 614,967 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

