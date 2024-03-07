SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,011.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.34. 358,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,733. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

