SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,629 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $90,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 4,002,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.