Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,482,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 1,561,636 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $22.75.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,418 shares of company stock worth $1,095,387. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

