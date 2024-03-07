SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.23. SOS shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 122,233 shares trading hands.

SOS Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Institutional Trading of SOS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SOS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SOS in the third quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOS in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

