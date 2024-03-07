Sophie Karzis Purchases 100,000 Shares of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Sophie Karzis acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$81,300.00 ($52,792.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

PlaySide Studios Limited develops and sells mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. The company provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

