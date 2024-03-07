Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 8th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.