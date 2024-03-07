Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420 ($18.02).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCT. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.91) price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.55) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday.
In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.36), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($387,288.96). 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
