Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420 ($18.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCT. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.91) price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.55) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday.

Get Softcat alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Softcat

Softcat Price Performance

Insider Activity at Softcat

Shares of Softcat stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,524 ($19.34). The stock had a trading volume of 63,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,553 ($19.71). The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,721.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,424.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,389.58.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.36), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($387,288.96). 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Softcat

(Get Free Report

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.