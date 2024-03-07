SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.12.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SmartRent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,857,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 713,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 447,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 226,362 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
