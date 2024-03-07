SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SmartRent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,857,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 713,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 447,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 226,362 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.34.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

