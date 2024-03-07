SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SmartRent Price Performance

NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMRT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.