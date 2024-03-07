Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.23.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

