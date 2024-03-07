SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.58

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 65923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth $123,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth $5,084,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

