SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Billion

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $727.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00016004 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00023714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,187.98 or 0.99883536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00153352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007661 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,437,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,676,352.3524673 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.13088697 USD and is up 27.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $638,415,774.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.