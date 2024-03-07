Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Expands By 6.3%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Inchcape Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Inchcape stock opened at C$8.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.79. Inchcape has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$10.83.
About Inchcape
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.