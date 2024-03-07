Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Expands By 6.3%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Inchcape Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at C$8.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.79. Inchcape has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$10.83.

Get Inchcape alerts:

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.