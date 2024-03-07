Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 1,198 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total transaction of C$89,119.22.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total transaction of C$250,767.35.
- On Monday, December 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,213 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.90, for a total transaction of C$380,027.70.
Shopify Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$100.07 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$54.78 and a 52 week high of C$123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$106.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 714.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
