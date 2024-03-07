Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.