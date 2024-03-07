Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug Sells 304 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $11,559.60.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $11,413.68.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97.

SHAK traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $103.14. 264,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 219.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

