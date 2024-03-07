Seven Group Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th.
Seven Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48.
Seven Group Company Profile
