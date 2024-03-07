Seven Group Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48.

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.

