Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 64,722 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 799.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 46,247 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.