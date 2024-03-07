Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 26,406 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 26.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,408 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Cognex Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

