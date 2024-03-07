Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 20,012 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRC opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

