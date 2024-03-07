ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $744.46. 186,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,672. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

