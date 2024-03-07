ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

NYSE NOW opened at $742.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

