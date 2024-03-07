ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $744.94. 360,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $750.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

