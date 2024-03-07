Service Properties Trust Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

