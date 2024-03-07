Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $5,514,750.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Service Co. International stock opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 121,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

