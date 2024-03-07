Sempra (NYSE:SRE) VP Trevor I. Mihalik Sells 57,571 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

