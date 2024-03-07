Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,081,471. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

