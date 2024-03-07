Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,612,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

View Our Latest Report on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.