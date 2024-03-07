Sei Investments Co. Has $59.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $59,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 118,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

