Sei Investments Co. Has $45.93 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $45,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

