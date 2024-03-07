Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $46,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $6,549,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 108.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 310,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ELS opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

