Secret 1-Day Volume Reaches $713.67 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Secret has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $713.67 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00132552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00020685 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00288797 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $99.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

