SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

