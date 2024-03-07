Scotiabank Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $100.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

