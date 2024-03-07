Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 8,119 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

