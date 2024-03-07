Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 33,839 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

