Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

