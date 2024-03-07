Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 18,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VGK stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

