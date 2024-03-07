Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,032 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 15,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $235.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.89 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.44.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

