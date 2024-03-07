Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

