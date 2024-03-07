Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $39.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

