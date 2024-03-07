Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,008,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,269,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

