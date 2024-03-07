Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 90.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 562.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $504.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

