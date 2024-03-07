Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 733 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $389.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.56 and a 200 day moving average of $357.36. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.