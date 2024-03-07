Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $278.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.33 and its 200-day moving average is $281.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.