Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,102 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

