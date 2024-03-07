Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.48. 57,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,621. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $79.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.